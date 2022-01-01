Go
Toast

Crab Hut Downtown

Welcome to Crab Hut!

1007 5th Ave. Suite 101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

1/2 Shrimp$10.85
(per 1/2 lb)
Snow Crab Clusters$40.78
(per lb)
1/2 Sausage$13.52
(per 1/2 lb)
Seafood Bucket$115.45
King crab leg, snow crab cluster, shrimp, crawfish, mussels, clams, corn on the cob, potatoes and sausages, mixed with a sauce of your choice. (2 people)
Shrimp$19.85
(per lb)
S N S$50.71
Snow crab clusters, shrimp, corn on the cob, potatoes and andouille sausages mixed with a sauce of your choice.
Crab Legs Combo$69.96
King crab legs, snow crab cluster, corn on the cob and potatoes mixed with a sauce of your choice. Served with a side of garlic bread.
1/2 Potato$5.85
(per 1/2 lb)
Steamed Rice$4.05
Steamed jasmine rice bowl.
1/2 Corn$5.91
(per 1/2 lb)
See full menu

Location

1007 5th Ave. Suite 101

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gaslamp Fish House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Soleluna

No reviews yet

SoleLuna Café was born from a passion for the Italian restaurant experience. Day and night, we invite you to taste the authenticity.At SoleLuna Cafe, we're more than ready to serve you delicious dishes made with traditional Italian flavors. With our commitment to fresh ingredients and selective drinks menu, we make sure to deliver a perfect dining experience every time you dine with us.

The Taco Stand

No reviews yet

Hecho a Mano!

Tapas & Beers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston