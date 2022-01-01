Go
The Crab Queen

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

3699 1/2 Offutt Road • $$

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings$12.00
6 jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce
Seafood Quesadilla$18.00
Stuffed with shrimp, crab, tomatoes, and jalapeños. Grilled with a Mexican cheese blend. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Crab Stuffed Salmon$33.00
Fresh filet, lump crab imperial, sweet & spicy sauce. Served your choice of 2 sides.
Lemonade 22 oz$2.25
Housemade sweetened lemonade in assorted flavors
Seafood Pizza$23.00
10 inch fresh dough, Queen sauce, shrimp, lump crab, mozzarella, old bay
Crabby Egg Rolls$21.00
Lump crab, fresh corn, mozzarella. Chesapeake aioli and sweet chili sauce on the side
Cream of Crab Soup$14.00
Served w/ garlic toast.
Kickin Queen Shrimp$12.00
Single Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Platter$33.00
1-8 oz Lump Crab Cake. Served w/ your choice of 2 sides
Fried Catfish Platter$21.00
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3699 1/2 Offutt Road

Randallstown MD

Sunday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Southern Blues Soul Food - Randallstown

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Loyalty Ultra Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Identity Ultra Lounge - Packaged Goods

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Atrium Village Bistro

No reviews yet

Bistro

