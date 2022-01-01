Go
Toast

Crab Shack II

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

5305 Rising Sun Ave • $$

Avg 3.8 (680 reviews)

Popular Items

2 Dungenous Cluster Platter$36.99
Steamed items come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab sauce, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley.
$7 Cleaned Crabs$7.50
Add BGH $1$1.00
1 Dungenous Cluster Platter$20.99
Steamed items come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab sauce, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley.
1/2 Lb Cajun/Hot Shrimp$7.00
Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.
1 Lb Black Shell Mussels$5.99
Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.
1 Snow Crab Cluster Platter$16.99
Steamed items come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab sauce, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley.
Pick 2 Platter$32.99
Pick 2 items from the list of steamed entrees plus 3 sides
2 Snow Crab Cluster Platter$28.99
Steamed items come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab sauce, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley.
Pick 3 Platter$44.99
Pick 3 items from the list of steamed entrees plus 3 sides
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

5305 Rising Sun Ave

Philadelphia PA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

LB's Lounge

No reviews yet

Our menu is complete with various selections of drinks and American style foods
We are Located in the beautiful Olney section of Philadelphia. Our Lounge embodies the energy of Philadelphia with the laid back atmosphere of a living room. Designed with a relaxed approach to good food and alcohol in mind. Along with our awesome staff, LB’s Lounge guarantees an incredible experience all throughout the day!

Red Wine Restaurant & Steak House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tierra Colombiana Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DG Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston