Crab Shack II
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
5305 Rising Sun Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5305 Rising Sun Ave
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
LB's Lounge
Our menu is complete with various selections of drinks and American style foods
We are Located in the beautiful Olney section of Philadelphia. Our Lounge embodies the energy of Philadelphia with the laid back atmosphere of a living room. Designed with a relaxed approach to good food and alcohol in mind. Along with our awesome staff, LB’s Lounge guarantees an incredible experience all throughout the day!
Red Wine Restaurant & Steak House
Come in and enjoy!
Tierra Colombiana Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
DG Market
Come in and enjoy!