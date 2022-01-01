Go
Toast

Crab Shack

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

4800 N. 16th St. • $$

Avg 3.7 (486 reviews)

Popular Items

2 Snow Crab Cluster Platter$28.99
Steamed items come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab sauce, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley.
Pick 2 Platter$33.99
Pick 2 items from the list of steamed entrees plus 3 sides
Pick 3 Platter$44.99
Pick 3 items from the list of steamed entrees plus 3 sides
1 Lb Cajun/Hot Shrimp$13.99
Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.
Cajun Seafood Salad$4.50
The majority of our salads are made fresh in-house with our homestyle recipes.
Cajun/Hot Seafood Salad$2.99
2 Dungenous Cluster Platter$36.99
Steamed items come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab sauce, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley.
1 Snow Crab Cluster Platter$16.99
Steamed items come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab sauce, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley.
1 Lb Regular Shrimp Platter$18.99
Includes butter and spice
Cocktail Sauce$0.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4800 N. 16th St.

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

New Germantown Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Saxbys

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Deke's BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Attic Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Attic Brewing Co. opened January 2020 and is Germantown Philadelphia's first craft brewery!!! We have canned beer for pick-up and delivery until our taproom reopens.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston