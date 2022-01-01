The Crab Trap on St. Simons Island is a casual seafood restaurant that has been a favorite of locals and tourists alike for more than 45 years. We offer your choice of the finest local shrimp, scallops, oysters and fish all served with battered fries, hush puppies and coleslaw (salad, cheese grits, corn, baked potato, and veg of the day available upon request). We also offer fabulous tender beef filets, casseroles, creoles and chicken fingers. Last, but not least, our world famous crab soup continues to bring patrons back time after time.



1209 Ocean Blvd