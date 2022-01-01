Go
Crab Trap

The Crab Trap on St. Simons Island is a casual seafood restaurant that has been a favorite of locals and tourists alike for more than 45 years. We offer your choice of the finest local shrimp, scallops, oysters and fish all served with battered fries, hush puppies and coleslaw (salad, cheese grits, corn, baked potato, and veg of the day available upon request). We also offer fabulous tender beef filets, casseroles, creoles and chicken fingers. Last, but not least, our world famous crab soup continues to bring patrons back time after time.

1209 Ocean Blvd

Popular Items

Broiled Crabber's Delight$32.00
Our seafood platter with catch of the day, shrimp and oysters. Served with our homemade cocktail and tartar
Side fries$4.00
Side salad$5.00
Shrimp$24.00
We like em lightly breaded and fried until golden brown. Served with homemade cocktail and tartar
Cup Soup$7.00
World famous recipe! Milk based with blue crab and sherry
Bowl Soup$9.00
World famous recipe! Milk base with blue crab and sherry
Bowl Chicken$12.00
Petite chicken tenderloins prepared your way and served with country dijon mustard
Bowl Scallop$18.00
Fresh diver sea scallops cooked any way you like. Try em blackened!
Fried Shrimp$24.00
Lightly breaded and cooked golden brown. Served with homemade cocktail and tartar.
Shrimp dip$8.00
A family recipe! Dusted with paprika and served with captain's wafers.
Location

1209 Ocean Blvd

SSI GA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
