Crabapple's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
553 Palmer Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
553 Palmer Ave
Falmouth MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Coffee Obsession
Come in and enjoy!
Seafood Sam's
Come in and enjoy!
AutoCamp - Cape Cod
Enjoy the Adventure!
Papa Gino's
Come in and enjoy!