Crabapple's Restaurant

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

553 Palmer Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1238 reviews)

Breakfast Burrito$6.99
Three scrambled eggs, your choice of meat and cheese, in a soft tortilla wrap
Buff Chix Wrap$10.99
Crispy chicken tenders dripping with our own special sauce, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, and tomato
Breakfast Sandwich With Homefries$6.49
#2$8.49
Two eggs any style with home fries your choice of meat and toast.
Chicken Avocado BLT wrap$10.99
With cheddar cheese, ranch dressing served with Cole slaw or French Fries
Chowdah
You haven’t really been to Cape Cod until you’ve tried our Fish Chowdah!
SIde Bacon$3.49
BLT$7.99
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on your choice of toast.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Fresh grilled chicken breast on a toasted roll, topped with melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and drizzled with honey mustard
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

553 Palmer Ave

Falmouth MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
