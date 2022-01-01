Go
Toast

Crabby's Bar and Grill

Crabby's uses fresh premium products from local vendors and suppliers. Everything is made just for you.

196 Bay Front Loop

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Locals Garlic Parm Fries$7.00
Fried Shrimp$23.00
Burgers
Thick hand-pressed beef patty or seared Ahi tuna fillet on a warm brioche bun and slaw base
Dungeness Crab Rangoons$22.00
Crispy rangoons hand-stuffed with cream cheese, onion and sweet premium Dungeness crab. With our signature dipping sauce
Fish Tacos$20.00
Fresh Cod or Ahi Tuna* tacos with crisp tortilla chips on corn or flour tortillas
Linguini$17.00
Al dente linguini tossed in our house-made pesto, alfredo, or white wine and garlic sauce. With side salad
Add chicken, mussels, clams or shrimp
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese sandwich and fries
Clam Chowder
A favorite! Thick, with fresh cream and tender potatoes. Salty and smoky, with the fading bitterness of fresh ocean clams
Cup7/Bowl 11
Local bakery bread bowl 15
Quart to Go 25
Fish & Chips$23.00
Fresh Halibut or Ahi Tuna* Fillets
Lightly battered and deep fried
Dungeness Crab Cakes$25.00
Fresh Dungeness crab in hand- pressed patties. Grilled crisp with a delicate spiced crust
See full menu

Location

196 Bay Front Loop

Winchester Bay OR

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bay Street Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mo's Seafood & Chowder

No reviews yet

Mo's Restaurants is 75-year-old family-owned restaurant and specializes in Seafood and Clam Chowder.

Lovejoy's Restaurant & Tearoom

No reviews yet

Traditional English Tearoom with an old European cafe style coffee and tea bar. We serve High Tea and pub fare along with fresh baked treats from scratch. We also have a gift shop with unique imports from the U.K. Beautiful little place that you will fall in love with. See you at the tearoom.

Walt's Pourhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston