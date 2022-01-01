CRAB Group
CRAB (Coastal Restaurants and Bars) offers our CRAB Club Rewards program, and traditional or ecard gift cards valid in all our restaurants.
7B Greenwood Drive Suite 7
Location
7B Greenwood Drive Suite 7
Hilton Head Is SC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Truffles Pop Up
New Truffles Pop Up Shop -
14 Executive Park Road - Off of Pope Ave next to Chow Daddy's
Chow Daddy's
Tacos - Burgers - Bar
Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe
CRAB (Coastal Restaurants and Bars) offers our CRAB Club Rewards program, and traditional or ecard gift cards valid in all our restaurants.
Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs
Hilton Head Island's premier spot for family-friendly dining. Continually rated the island's best pizza, subs and pastas.
If you wish to schedule a future order, please call us at (843) 842-4200.