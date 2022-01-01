Go
Crab Tale West Palm Beach

Our mission is to bring the delicious taste of the backyard seafood fest to the Woodbridge area. We believe tasty seafood alone won’t provide the best experience but combined with great customer service will yield the ultimate experience.

SEAFOOD

1540 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd • $$

Avg 4 (69 reviews)

Popular Items

Crawfish$13.95
Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.
Corn Hush Puppies (10)$4.00
USA Catfish$16.00
Battered and Fried Fresh Catfish Fillet.
Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
U.S.A Catfish is stand out for its sweet, mild, and moist taste.
Soft-Shell Crab$22.00
Fried Succulent Soft-Shell Crab. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce
Snow Crab Leg$31.95
Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.
Shrimp (easy peel)
Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.
Clam Chowder
Lobster Tails (2 pcs)$36.95
Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1540 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd

West Palm Beach FL

Neighborhood Map

