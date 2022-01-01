Go
Crack'n Eggs by Truxton's image

Crack'n Eggs by Truxton's

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

$$

1329 Santa Monica Blvd

Santa Monica, CA 90404

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

1329 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica CA 90404

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Cassia

No reviews yet

Cassia is a critically-acclaimed Southeast Asian brasserie, and a partnership between husband-and-wife duos Bryant & Kim Ng and Josh Loeb & Zoe Nathan. Rooted in Bryant and Kim’s respective culinary heritages and experiences, we celebrate the fresh, vibrant flavors of Southeast Asia, striking a unique balance of soulful, ancestral cuisine and a California sensibility, utilizing the best quality ingredients from local farmers.

Spinfish Poke House

No reviews yet

A warm, happy place serving the freshest and most unique poke you'll ever taste!

Punta Cabras

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Heroic Italian

No reviews yet

Reinventing the classic Italian hero by day and serving traditional Italian cuisine by night.

Crack'n Eggs by Truxton's

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston