Cracked Eggery (Cleveland Park)

Welcome to Cracked Eggery!

3420 Connecticut Ave NW

Popular Items

Salted tots$4.00
The Animal$13.00
Cracked Bacon, Sausage, Scrambled Egg, Hash Brown Patty, American & Cheddar, Cracked Sauce.
The Mayor$10.00
Cracked Bacon, scrambled egg, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked sauce.
Southern Charm$12.00
Fried green tomato, Cracked Bacon, fried egg, pimento cheese, arugula, lemon aioli
Rancheros Cucamonga$12.00
Black Beans, Tots, Fried Eggs, Avocado, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo, Ranchero Sauce, Lime Crema
Challah French Toast Sticks$7.00
Garlic Parm-Truffle tots$4.00
Side of Cracked Sauce$0.25
The Abe Froman$10.00
Sausage, scrambled egg, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked sauce.
The Basic$8.00
Scrambled egg, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked sauce.
Location

3420 Connecticut Ave NW

Washington DC

Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
