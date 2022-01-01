Go
Cracked Eggery (Food Truck)

Check Instagram or Twitter (@crackedeggery) for today’s pickup location!

SANDWICHES

Food Truck

Avg 4 (17 reviews)

Popular Items

The Mayor$10.00
Cracked Bacon, scrambled egg, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked sauce.
The Basic$8.00
Scrambled egg, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked sauce.
Old Bay tots$4.00
Southern Charm$12.00
Fried green tomato, Cracked Bacon, fried egg, pimento cheese, arugula, lemon aioli
The Abe Froman$10.00
Sausage, scrambled egg, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked sauce.
Side of Cracked Sauce
Salted Tots$4.00
Lg. Nitro Cold Brew$3.75
We serve Compass Coffee!
The Animal$13.00
Scrambled egg, Cracked bacon, sausage, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked sauce, and tater tots.
Garlic Parm-Truffle Tots$4.00
Location

Food Truck

Washington DC

Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 1:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
