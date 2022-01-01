Go
Toast

Spice Hospitality

Come in and enjoy!

736 SW Washington

No reviews yet

Location

736 SW Washington

Peoria IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Thyme Kitchen and Craft Beers

No reviews yet

American - Gastro Pub

Macks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kenny’s Westside Pub

No reviews yet

We're taking every precaution possible, including proper distancing of tables, employees wearing masks, with hand sanitizer stations throughout the restaurant.

Kelleher's Irish Pub & Eatery

No reviews yet

Sláinte

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston