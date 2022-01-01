Go
Crackle Mi - Ballard

Authentic Vietnamese cuisine.

5605 22nd Avenue Northwest

Popular Items

Grilled Short Ribs Banh Mi$11.98
Grilled boneless short ribs stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapenos, cilantro, and homemade garlic Mayo spread in a toasted baguette.
The Cookout (contains gluten)$14.88
Grilled marinated boneless short ribs, grilled chicken and a dark-soy hardboiled egg served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.
Vegetarian Spring rolls (3rolls)$5.48
Crispy Tofu wrapped in rice paper with
vermicelli, lettuce, mint,cucumber and bean sprouts served with peanut sauce or sweet fish sauce.
The Smokey Bowl (contains gluten)$11.68
Your choice of proteins served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.
Crispy pork Eggrolls (4rolls)$6.48
Crispy rice paper rolls filled with grounded pork, wood ear mushroom, glass vermicelli, taro and vegetables served with sweet fish sauce.
The Crackle Mi$9.98
Grilled Pork , braised pork belly and a fried egg stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapenos, cilantro, and homemade mayo spread in a toasted baguette.
Savory Spicy Lemongrass Tofu Bowl( contains onions/ scallions, gluten)$11.88
Wok fried white onion and lemongrass tofu served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.
The Smokey Banh Mi$8.28
Your choice of proteins stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapenos, cilantro, and homemade garlic Mayo spread in a toasted baguette.
The Smokey Vermicelli (contains gluten)$11.68
Your choice of Grilled Chicken or Grilled Pork Chop served with mint,lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, roasted peanut, fried onions and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on
vermicelli noodle.
Fresh shrimp spring rolls (3 rolls)$5.48
Steamed Shrimp wrapped in rice paper with vermicelli, lettuce, mint, cucumber and bean sprouts served with peanut sauce or sweet fish sauce.
Location

5605 22nd Avenue Northwest

Seattle WA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
