16524 Manchester Road

Popular Items

Wings (6)$9.00
Choose which sauce and which type you would like
Craft Your Own Burger$10.00
Can't decide on any of our burgers, Craft your own and put what you want on it!
Shaved Brussel Sprouts Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken, brussel sprouts, bacon, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, and Italian dressing
Ultimate Chicken$15.00
Breaded or grilled chicken, bacon, gouda, lettuce, tomato, and spicy mayo served on a broiche bun
Craft Cobb$14.00
Grilled or fried chicken with bacon, ched, hard boiled egg, avocado, with lemon vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.00
Fried chicken, bacon, blue cheese, tomato, cheddar, and ranch dressing
Frisco Melt Smash Burger$15.00
Two 4 oz burgers topped with cheddar cheese, swiss cheese and tomato served on Sourdough bread with our house made 1,000 island on top
Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Red Peppers, Parm Cheese, Spicy Aoili, and Lime Mayo
Prime Rib Dip$16.00
Sauteeed mushrooms, provel, horseradish mayo served on housemade bread and au jus
Craft Pretzel$13.00
Choose between evrything seasoning or salt and choose two sauces
Location

Wildwood MO

