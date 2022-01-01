Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges
Craft 47
Open today 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
107 Reviews
$$
47 West Main Street
Goshen, NY 10924
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
47 West Main Street, Goshen NY 10924
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Pharmacy Kitchen & Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
Whats the scoop
If life is a bowl of dark ice cream, small moments we enjoyed are colorful sprinkles all over it!
Orchard Hill Cider Mill
Orchard Hill Cider Mill is a multi-seasonal destination offering tastings and events year-round. Our restaurant offers smartly executed farm to table comfort food in a beautifully renovated barn. You can enjoy cider flights, creative cocktails and a carefully curated selection of New York State beer, wine and spirits. Heated outdoor seating is available. Check our website for live music schedule.
El Bandido
Come in and enjoy!