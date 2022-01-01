Go
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Craft 47

107 Reviews

$$

47 West Main Street

Goshen, NY 10924

Popular Items

Bacon, Cheddar Slider$3.75
Kids Chicken Fingers$9.00
Short Rib Taco$4.75
Cajun Chicken Penne$19.00
Warm Pretzel Sticks$9.00
Wild Boar Taco$4.75
Chicken Wings$1.50
House-Cut French Fries$5.50
Truffle & Parmesan French Fries$7.50
Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

47 West Main Street, Goshen NY 10924

