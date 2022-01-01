Craft 850
In addition to having more beers on draft than anyone else in PCB, Craft 850 also has a wide selection of international wines, craft cocktails, & a chef-created menu, focusing on sourcing locally & even providing gluten-free & vegan options!
SEAFOOD • GRILL
7715 Front Beach Rd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7715 Front Beach Rd
Panama City Beach FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
