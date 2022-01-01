Go
Craft Advisory Brewing

Open today 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

1314 Government St.

Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

Reuben$12.00
Corned beef on pumpernickel sourdough bread with sweet relish, sauerkraut, and house-made thousand island dressing. Served with french fries.
Chicken Skins$10.00
Crispy fried chicken skins with choice of buffalo sauce, spicy
sweet chili, or BBQ sauce. Served with ranch or blue
cheese dressing.
Can Hoppy McHop Face$5.50
Beer Cheese and Pretzels$10.00
Beer-cheese queso made with house-brewed beer. Served with soft, Belgian style pretzels.
Craft Advisory Burger$12.00
Mississippi grass fed Angus beef, French bread bun, creole mustard aioli, cajun dill pickles, spring mix, and tomato. Served with fries.
Can Yep! Irish Stout$5.50
Kids Chicken Strips served with fries$6.00
Chicken strips served with french fries.
All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm

Location

1314 Government St., Ocean Springs MS 39564

Pickup

Delivery

Craft Advisory Brewing

Pickup

Delivery

