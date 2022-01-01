Go
Craft Burger Katy

21945 Katy Freeway Suite C

Popular Items

BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS$5.00
Seasonal Brew . TX Onions . Buttermilk Ranch
FRENCH FRIES$5.00
HAND CUT FRENCH FRIES, CRAFT BROTHERS SEASONING
TRUFFLE FRENCH FRIES$8.00
Hand Cut French Fries . True Oil Parmesan Cheese . Green Onions
ALL AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER$15.00
Double patty cheeseburger with grilled onions, craft sauce and Double American cheese.
CRAFT BURGER$10.50
Locally Sourced All Natural Black Angus Beef Craft Sauce . Lettuce . Tomato . American Cheese
TRUFFLE BUTTER JUICY LUCY$17.75
Locally Sourced All Natural Black Angus Beef True Butter . Smoked Gouda Locally Sourced White Cheddar Cheese Curds Lettuce Tomatoes . True Mayo
DRINK AND SIDE OPTION
HAND CUT FRENCH FRIES, CRAFT BROTHERS SEASONING
FRENCH FRIES LARGE$6.50
HAND CUT FRENCH FRIES, CRAFT BROTHERS SEASONING
BACON BBQ CHEEESEBURGER$13.25
Locally Sourced All Natural Black Angus Beef Homemade Thick Cut Smoked Bacon American cheese . Crispy Onion Straws BBQ sauce . Lettuce . Tomato . Craft Sauce
CLASSIC CHEESE BURGER$10.00
Locally Sourced All Natural Black Angus Beef
Craft Sauce . Lettuce . Tomato . American Cheese
Location

21945 Katy Freeway Suite C

Katy TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

