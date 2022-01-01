Go
Popular Items

Carne Asada Mulita$6.50
Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, grilled beef, onion, cilantro, topped with a handmade corn tortilla.
Green Salsa - Serrano
Cheese Quesadilla
Birria Taco
Handmade corn tortilla with Exquisite savory Birria. Comes with onion, cilantro, and melted cheese. w/cup Consommé +$3.00
Carne Asada Taco$4.50
Handmade corn tortilla with flame grilled beef. Comes with onion, cilantro, and guacamole.
Consommé (8oz) Cup$3.00
Exquisite savory Birria soup cooked for 8hrs.
Tortilla$0.50
Chips and Salsa$3.50
Pollo Asado Taco
Handmade corn tortilla with flame grilled chicken. Comes with onion, cilantro, and guacamole.
Al Pastor Taco
Handmade corn tortilla with adobo marinated pork, roasted on a vertical spit for authentic flavors. Comes with onion, cilantro, pineapple, and guacamole.
Attributes and Amenities

check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

275 Mission Ave, Oceanside CA 92054

Directions

