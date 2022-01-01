Go
Toast

CRAFT'D

Located in Plainfield, IL. We are all about having a good time. We came up with interesting spins on all the classic foods. We also have 30 beers on tap, which are sure to wet your whistle. Our patio is pet friendly, so enjoy lunch with your furry friend!

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

16031 S Lincoln Hwy • $$

Avg 4.2 (441 reviews)

Popular Items

BACON BURGER$14.00
SMOKEHOUSE JUMBO PRETZEL$17.00
FARM FRESH CHEESE CURDS$12.00
BONELESS$15.00
CRAFT'D SIGNATURE SALAD$14.00
KID CHICKEN FINGERS
CRAFT'D MAC$17.00
CLUCK YEAH$14.00
PIG CANDY BLT$14.00
CHICAGO BEEF ROLLS$13.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
QR Codes
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

16031 S Lincoln Hwy

Plainfield IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Baby Back Blues BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy some amazing smoked meats and homemade sides!

Crab Boil 59

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Big Pauly's Wood Fired Pizza

No reviews yet

Making it fresh for you!
Feel free to follow us on Facebook
@bigpaulyswoodfiredpizza

Opera House Steak & Seafood

No reviews yet

Enjoy a wonderful dinner at Plainfield's Historic Opera House

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston