Sousviderie - CFH - Waltham

Craft Food Hall Project was created with one goal in mind: to bring to life a space where unique food meets an elevated experience. Creating concepts such as Sousviderie, Project X, and Vessel has allowed us to explore different culinary styles, leverage new technologies, and push the boundaries of what is expected in the restaurant industry. Our intention is to invite guests to learn about and experience the sous vide method in a truly open kitchen environment where they will see the technology at work and the innovation at play.
Our hope is that our unique spaces and experiences will bring people together over food, drink, and the joy of others’ company. We look forward to the opportunity to serve you!

200 5th Ave

Popular Items

Maple Smoked Turkey$10.50
Sous Vide Maple Seasoned Turkey / Lettuce / Tomato / Choice of Bread / Choice of Topping
Roman Salad$10.95
Romaine/ Grated Parmesan / Hawaiian Crouton / Tuscan Caesar Dressing
House Salad$8.50
Arcadian Blend / Popped Cherry Tomato / Cucumber / Sliced Red Onion / Carrot/ Cotija Cheese
Smokin Hot Chick Tacos (2 Tacos)$11.50
White Corn Tortilla / Sous Vide Southwest Chicken / Avocado / Crisp Red Cabbage / Peppadew Peppers / Garlic Chili Aioli / Sriracha Sauce / Cotija Cheese/ Cilantro / Lime Wedge
Cilantro Shrimp Tacos (2 Tacos)$12.50
White Corn Tortilla/ Sous Vide Cilantro Shrimp / Avocado / Crisp Red Cabbage / Mango Salsa/ Garlic Chili Aioli/ Cotija Cheese / Cilantro / Lime Wedge
Caribbean Pork Tacos (2 Tacos)$10.95
White Corn Tortilla / 12 Hour Sous Vide Pulled Pork / Avocado / Crisp Red Cabbage / Mango Salsa / Sweet Pineapple Fire Sauce/ Cotija Cheese / Cilantro / Lime Wedge
Taco Tues Special Cilantro Shrimp (6)$19.95
Set of 6 White Corn Tortillas / Sous Vide Cilantro Shrimp / Avocado / Crisp Red Cabbage / Mango Salsa / Garlic Chili Aioli / Cotija Cheese / Cilantro / Lime Wedge
Fountain Soda$2.25
Achoite BBQ Chicken Tacos (2 Tacos)$11.50
White Corn Tortilla / BBQ Chicken / Mango Salsa / Valentina sauce / Fried Onions / Cotija Cheese / Cilantro
Tater Tots$3.95
Location

Waltham MA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
