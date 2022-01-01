Go
Toast
  • Lexington
  Project X Pizza - Revolution Hall - Lexington

Project X Pizza - Revolution Hall - Lexington

Project X Street Pizza is where old world simplicity meets modern approach. We embrace contrast old and new, humble and elevated, traditional and disruptive and blend them seamlessly to create a pizza experience like you've never had before.

3 Maguire Road

Popular Items

Papa Sausage$13.95
Italian Sausage / Tomato Sauce / Mozzarella and Provolone / Ricotta Cheese / Roasted Garlic / Cotija Cheese / Basil
Pepperoni$10.00
House-Made Vine-Ripen Tomato Sauce / Pepperoni / Mozzarella and Provolone / Wild Italian Oregano / Cotija Cheese
Nashville Hottie$13.50
Buffalo Chicken / Pimento Cheese / Banana Pepper / Mozzarella and Provolone / Buffalo Sauce / Ranch / Parsley
B'arrr BQ$11.00
The Official Mass Pirates Pizza
Mozzarella and Provolone / Chipotle Chicken / Peppadew Peppers / Bacon / BBQ Sauce / Ranch / Crispy Onions / Cotija Cheese / Scallions
Buffalo Wings$14.95
Sous Vide Wings / Buffalo Spice Seasoned / Buffalo Drizzle / Blue Cheese Dressing / Parsley
Cheese$9.00
House-Made Vine-Ripen Tomato Sauce / Mozzarella and Provolone / Wild Italian Oregano / Cotija Cheese
Hot Chick$13.95
Sriracha Chicken / Mozzarella and
Provolone / Pickled Red Onions / Sriracha Sauce / Garlic Chili Aioli / Scallions
Maple Smoked Wings$14.95
Sous Vide Wings / Maple Seasoned / Hot Honey / Parsley
The RBG$13.95
Roasted Crimini Mushrooms / Rosemary / Garlic Butter / Ricotta / Mozzarella and Provolone / Cotija Cheese / Freshly Squeezed Lemon Wedge
Margarita$11.00
Mozzarella and Provolone / Fresh Mozzarella / Tomato Sauce / Cotija Cheese / Olive Oil / Basil
Location

3 Maguire Road

Lexington MA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
