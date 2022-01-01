Craft Food Halls

Go
Super food combo plates at Vessel.
Tacos and more at Sousviderie.
Unique pizza at Project X.

200 Smith Street

Popular Items

Rt. 66 Chipotle Chicken Bowl (GF)$9.95
Kale and Red Cabbage / Crisp Romaine / Super Grain Blend Of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Sorghum / House Made Black Bean Salsa and Plantain Crisps / Roasted Cinnamon Chipotle Sweet Potato / Sous Vide Chipotle Chicken / Hemp Hearts / Micro Greens / Finished With Our House Made Bio-Dynamic Vegan Cilantro Aioli and Sriracha Drizzle
Breakfast Sandwich$4.95
Choice of bread and protein served with Havarti Cheese
Red Bull$2.95
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Sweet Chipotle Crust / Sous Vide Southwest Chicken / Havarti / Lettuce / Sliced Tomato / Chipotle Aioli / Thick Cut Brioche
The Big Greek (GF)$10.95
Tangy - Light - Savory
Spring Mix / Romaine / Bio-Dynamic Greek Feta Dressing / Heirloom Grape Tomato Medley / English Cucumber / Red Onion / Crumbled Feta / Micro Greens / Sweety Drop Peppers / Chickpea Slaw (Chickpea / Edamame / Carrot / Cranberry) / Garnished With Wild Italian Oregano
Truffle Hot Cauliflower Caesar (V/GF)$9.95
Kale and Red Cabbage / Crisp Romaine / Moon Milk Infused Cauliflower Flash Fried In Avocado Oil / Grape Tomatoes / Super Grain Blend of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Organic Sorghum / Gluten Free and Vegan Croutons / Finished With Truffle Hot Drizzle / Vegan Bio-Dynamic Caesar Dressing / Hemp Hearts / Micro Greens
Sous Vide Turkey Breast$9.95
Sous Vide Maple Seasoned Turkey / Lettuce / Tomato
Avocado Falafel Bowl (V) (GF)$9.95
Kale and Red Cabbage / Spring Mix / Super Grain Blend of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Organic Sorghum / Chickpea Slaw (Chickpea / Edamame / Carrot / Cranberry) / Fresh Falafel Flashed Fried In Avocado Oil / Finished With Our House Made Bio-Dynamic Garlic Turmeric Miso Sauce and Apple Cider Vinaigrette (Infused with Dragon Fruit / Sriracha Drizzle)
Traditional Breakfast$6.95
Choices of scrambled or fried eggs / bacon, sausage or ham / fruit or home fries / multiple breads
Truffle Tuna Melt$9.95
Sun-dried tomato crust, truffle tuna, torched havarti, diced apples, crisp lettuce
200 Smith Street

Waltham MA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
