Sousviderie - Revolution Hall - Lexington image

Sousviderie - Revolution Hall - Lexington

Open today 10:30 AM - 8:00 PM

No reviews yet

3 Maguire Road

lexington, MA 02421

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

Caribbean Pork Tacos (2 Tacos)$11.50
White Corn Tortilla / 12 Hour Sous Vide Pulled Pork / Avocado / Crisp Red Cabbage / Mango Salsa / Sweet Pineapple Fire Sauce/ Cotija Cheese / Cilantro / Lime Wedge
Cheeseburger 8oz$15.50
House Seasoned Burger / American Cheese / Lettuce / Tomato / Brioche Bun
***All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***
Petit Tender Steak$24.95
An 8oz petit tender steak sous vide for 6 hours and seared to perfection. Sliced and topped with our house chimichurri, served with choice of 2 sides.
Sweet Carolin-A Pork Sandwich$13.95
Sous Vide Pulled Pork / Creamy Coleslaw / Carolina BBQ Sauce / Fried Jalapenos / Torched American Cheese / Brioche Bun
Nashville Chicken Mac and Cheese$17.95
Cheddar Mac / Blended With Pimento Cheese / Buffalo Chicken / Toasted Cornbread Crumble
Cilantro Shrimp Tacos (2 Tacos)$12.50
White Corn Tortilla/ Sous Vide Cilantro Shrimp / Avocado / Crisp Red Cabbage / Mango Salsa/ Garlic Chili Aioli/ Cotija Cheese / Cilantro / Lime Wedge
Achoite BBQ chicken Tacos (2 Tacos)$11.50
White Corn Tortilla / BBQ Chicken / Mango Salsa / Valentina sauce / Fried Onions / Cotija Cheese / Cilantro
Truffle Tuna Sandwich$10.50
Truffle Tuna / Lettuce / Apple / Havarti Cheese / Choice of Bread
Stout Burger$17.95
Black Garlic Coffee Infused Burger / Torched Gruyere / Bacon Jam / Brioche Bun
***All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***
Chicken Salad$10.50
Seasoned Chicken Salad / Lettuce / Sliced Tomato / Potato Bun
All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

3 Maguire Road, lexington MA 02421

Directions

