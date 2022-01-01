Go
  • Vessel - Revolution Hall - Lexington

Vessel - Revolution Hall - Lexington

Vessel combines strategic nutrition with ancient Ayurvedic principles to provide an all encompassing wellness based eating experience. Focusing on products that signify balance, while promoting gut health, Vessel looks to improve diet on a holistic level.

3 Maguire Road

Popular Items

Jumpin Jack Flash Burrito Bowl (GF / V)$13.95
Kale and Red Cabbage / Crisp Romaine / Super Grain Blend of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Sorghum / Pickled Red Onion / Achiote Seasoned Jackfruit / Black Bean Salsa / Fresh Avocado / Hemp Hearts / Micro Greens / Finished With Bio-Dynamic Cilantro Vegan Aioli
Spin Drift$2.50
Rt. 66 Chipotle Chicken Bowl (GF)$11.95
Kale and Red Cabbage / Crisp Romaine / Super Grain Blend Of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Sorghum / House Made Black Bean Salsa and Plantain Crisps / Roasted Cinnamon Chipotle Sweet Potato / Sous Vide Chipotle Chicken / Hemp Hearts / Micro Greens / Finished With Our House Made Bio-Dynamic Vegan Cilantro Aioli and Sriracha Drizzle
The Big Greek (GF)$12.95
Tangy - Light - Savory
Spring Mix / Romaine / Bio-Dynamic Greek Feta Dressing / Heirloom Grape Tomato Medley / English Cucumber / Red Onion / Crumbled Feta / Micro Greens / Sweety Drop Peppers / Chickpea Slaw (Chickpea / Edamame / Carrot / Cranberry) / Garnished With Wild Italian Oregano
Avocado Falafel Bowl (GF / V)$11.95
Kale and Red Cabbage / Spring Mix / Super Grain Blend of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Organic Sorghum / Chickpea Slaw (Chickpea / Edamame / Carrot / Cranberry) / Fresh Falafel Flashed Fried In Avocado Oil / Finished With Our House Made Bio-Dynamic Garlic Turmeric Miso Sauce and Apple Cider Vinaigrette (Infused with Dragon Fruit / Sriracha Drizzle)
Truffle Hot Cauliflower Caesar (GF / V)$11.95
Kale and Red Cabbage / Crisp Romaine / Moon Milk Infused Cauliflower Flash Fried In Avocado Oil / Grape Tomatoes / Super Grain Blend of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Organic Sorghum / Gluten Free and Vegan Croutons / Finished With Truffle Hot Drizzle / Vegan Bio-Dynamic Caesar Dressing / Hemp Hearts / Micro Greens
Avocado Falafel Tacos (GF / V)$10.95
Torched To Order Gluten Free Corn Tortilla / Avocado Puree / Probiotic Rich Black Garlic / Kale and Red Cabbage / Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Sorghum / Fresh Falafel Flashed Fried In Avocado Oil / House Made Bio-Dynamic Turmeric Sauce / Sriracha Drizzle / Hemp Hearts / Micro Cilantro
Location

Lexington MA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
