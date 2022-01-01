Go
Toast

Craft Food Halls

A place to escape, relax and rejuvenate. A place to discover culinary excellence crafted by artists and produced by artisans.

900 Chelmsford St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Original$7.95
House Seasoned / Lettuce / Tomato / Brioche Bun ***All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***
Avocado Ancient Grain (GF)$8.95
Kale and Red Cabbage / Spring Mix / Super Grain Blend of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Organic Sorghum / Chickpea Slaw / In Avocado Oil / Finished With Our House Made Bio-Dynamic Garlic Turmeric Miso Sauce and Apple Cider Vinaigrette (Infused with Dragon Fruit / Sriracha Drizzle)
Coke Products$1.75
Chipotle Chicken Grilled Cheese$7.95
Sous Vide Southwest Chicken / Havarti / Avocado/ Chipotle Aioli / Roasted red peppers/ Thick Sliced Brioche
Sous Vide Turkey Club$7.95
Sous Vide Maple Seasoned Turkey / Hickory Smoked Bacon / Torched Havarti / Lettuce / Tomato / Choice of Bread
Italian Trio$7.95
Red Pepper Relish/ Smoked Ham/ Capicola/ Salami/ Fontina/ Lettuce/ Sliced Tomato/ Sliced Red Onion/ Olive Oil/ Vinegar/ Sub Sauce/ Choice of Bread
Truffle Tuna$6.95
Truffle Tuna / Torched Havarti / Sliced Apples / Crisp Lettuce / Choice of Bread
Poland Spring Water$1.50
Breakfast Sandwich$3.95
See full menu

Location

900 Chelmsford St

Lowell MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sal's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy

Sebastians

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy.

Z-Sebastians

No reviews yet

Cross Point Cafe

Moonstones

No reviews yet

Upscale lounge featuring global small plates & entrees, clever cocktails & a raw bar.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston