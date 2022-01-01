Craft Food Halls - TCAM

Go
A place to escape, relax and rejuvenate. A place to discover culinary excellence crafted by artists and produced by artisans.

110 Campus Drive

Breakfast Sandwich$3.95
Choice of bread / egg / protein / cheese / side
Chicken Salad$8.95
Sous Vide Chicken Salad with Grapes and Cranberries / Havarti / Lettuce / Tomato / Choice of Bread
Sous Vide Turkey Club$7.95
Sous Vide Maple Seasoned Turkey / Hickory Smoked Bacon / Torched Havarti / Lettuce / Tomato / Choice of Bread
Maine Route Fountain Soda$1.50
available in Root Beer, Lemonade, Lemon/Lime, Mexican Cola, Diet Mexican Cola & Black Cherry
Avocado Falafel Bowl (V) (GF)$9.95
Kale and Red Cabbage / Spring Mix / Super Grain Blend of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Organic Sorghum / Chickpea Slaw (Chickpea / Edamame / Carrot / Cranberry) / Fresh Falafel Flashed Fried In Avocado Oil / Finished With Our House Made Bio-Dynamic Garlic Turmeric Miso Sauce and Apple Cider Vinaigrette (Infused with Dragon Fruit / Sriracha Drizzle)
Rt. 66 Chipotle Chicken Bowl (GF)$9.95
Kale and Red Cabbage / Crisp Romaine / Super Grain Blend Of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Sorghum / House Made Black Bean Salsa and Plantain Crisps / Roasted Cinnamon Chipotle Sweet Potato / Sous Vide Chipotle Chicken / Hemp Hearts / Micro Greens / Finished With Our House Made Bio-Dynamic Vegan Cilantro Aioli and Sriracha Drizzle
Truffle Tuna$6.95
Truffle Tuna / Torched Havarti / Granny Smith Apples / Crisp Lettuce / Choice of Bread
Sweet Carolin-A Pork Sandwich$7.95
Sous Vide Pulled Pork / Creamy Coleslaw / Carolina BBQ Sauce / Fried Jalapenos / Torched American Cheese / Brioche Bun
Spin Drift$1.50
Spindrift is America's first sparkling water made with just real squeezed fruit.
CocaCola Bottles$2.25
your choice of Coke or Diet Coke
110 Campus Drive

Marlborough MA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
