Go
Toast

Kills Boro / Craft House

Craft House powers the food program built to compliment Kills Boro’s wide variety of beers.

60 Van Duzer St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Black Bean Burger$15.00
A blend of beans, peppers, onions, and jalapeño cornbread. topped with lettuce , tomato , onion and pickles. *vegetarian
Roasted Corn Dip
Roasted Corn, jalapeños, onions & cheese blend melted together for our signature dip. Served with house made corn chips.
(GF)
Rib Tips
A pound of our smoked boneless rib tips, finished off in house made BBQ sauce.
(GF)
Brisket Empanadas
Smoked Beef Brisket , spinach, potatoes, cheese in crispy puffed pastry. Served with house made tzatziki sauce. (2pcs)
Craft Burger- (Brisket / Short Rib Blend)$15.00
8oz Custom beef brisket blend by Pat Lafrieda grilled to your preference topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. Choose one or several toppings to finish it off!
Mac & Cheese$10.00
House cheese sauce made from a blend of sharp cheddar, provolone, fontina and mozzarella cheese tossed with cavatappi pasta topped with garlic panko breadcrumb and baked.
Craft Nachos
House made corn chips layered with diced tomatoes, onion, black olives, jalapeños , melted jack and cheddar blend , sour cream and chopped cilantro. Finish with your favorite toppings of chicken, pulled pork or brisket baked beans
Fried Fish Sandwich
Perfectly seasoned white fish fillets battered and fried to a crisp. topped with lettuce and house made tartar sauce .
BBQ Family Meal (Feeds 3-4)$54.99
Family BBQ Meal
Choice of 2 meats :
Fried chicken ( 3pc)
Fried fish with house made tartar (3pcs)
Pulled pork ( 1/2lb)
Beef Brisket (1/2lb) +$5
Pork Ribs ( 1/2 rack) +5
Choice of 2 sides :
Brisket baked beans
Kicken Collard Greens ( contains smoked ham)
Hot broccoli
Housemade Pickles
Jalapeño Corn bread
Summer coleslaw
French fries
Garlic parm fries
Sweet potato fries
ALL PACKAGES INCLUDE A FAMILY SIZED MAC & DINNER ROLLS
Smoked Meat Sampler$36.00
BBQ Smoked Trio features our Smoked Brisket ,Pulled Pork and Pork Ribs
1/3 rack of Pork Ribs
1/3 Lb of Beef Brisket
1/3 Lb of Pulled Pork
See full menu

Location

60 Van Duzer St

Staten Island NY

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

O'Henry's Publick House

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pastavino

No reviews yet

Pastavino - Pasta & Wine - The quintessential Italian experience, drawing inspiration from the traditional casual yet satisfying trattorias & enotecas (wine bars) dotted throughout Italy. Our menu features classic well executed antipast, a large selection of salumi & formaggi, house made pastas, and entrees. The wine program features a large wine by the glass list, and a selection of 120 bottles from all regions of Italy all priced below $70.

Egger's Ice Cream Parlor

No reviews yet

Serving Staten Island scoop by scoop since 1932, Egger's Ice Cream Parlor has been a community staple for decades. From our first days as a six-seat shoppe to our most recent expansion in Historic Richmond Town, one thing has stayed the same: our commitment to serving the finest homemade ice cream in town. We keep things old school here with our retro candy and whip-cream-with-a-cherry-on-top scoops, and we even make custom cakes. So, come taste the difference in our desserts. We can't wait to serve you.

Navy Pier

No reviews yet

Wood Fired American Bistro

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston