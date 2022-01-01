Go
Craft Pies Pizza Company

Unforgettable pizza, served fresh and fast!

2451 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 100



Popular Items

Alfredo Heaven
white sauce, mozzarella, chopped garlic, chicken, bacon after oven arugula and balsamic drizzle
Green Monster
Basil Pesto, Mozzarella ,Chicken, Bell Pepper, Chopped Garlic. After Oven Arugula and Balsamic Drizzle
Craft Cheese
Red Sauce and Mozzarella Parmesan
Margherita
red sauce, buffalo mozzarella, paremsan, chopped garlic, grape tomato, extra virgin olive oil, after oven fresh basil
CYO 11.5 In Thin Crust$9.75
CYO Mini 7"$7.45
Caribbean BBQ
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, canadian bacon, red onion, pineapple. After oven fresh cilantro and BBQ drizzle
CYO 10 In Gluten Free$12.97
Fiery Carnivore
Spicy red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausage, fresh jalapenos finished with sriracha drizzle
Veggie Delight
Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, grape tomato, bell pepper, shrooms, red onions, kalamata olive, spinach
Location

2451 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 100

Flower Mound TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
