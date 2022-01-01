Go
Toast

Craft Pizza

No need to look any further for that good NY style thin crust that you've been craving - Craft Pizza has you covered!

PIZZA • SALADS

1252 North Damen • $$

Avg 4.8 (4846 reviews)

Popular Items

Devil in the White City - 18"$27.00
BYO 18$18.00
Devil in the White City - 14"$23.00
House Salad$7.00
Plain Jane - 14"$14.00
Plain Jane - 18"$18.00
Margherita - 14"$17.00
Margherita - 18"$21.00
Garlic Cheese Bread$5.00
Caesar Salad$7.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1252 North Damen

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kasama

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

All Together Now

No reviews yet

All Together Now is a funky bottle shop, all-day eatery and market in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood that's about good people sharing good food.

The Perch Kitchen & Tap

No reviews yet

Exclusive beers are always on tap, just waiting to be paired with something seasonal from the wood-fired grill.

The Den Theatre

No reviews yet

The Den Theatre now offers gift cards for food and drink in our cozy Haven Lounge!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston