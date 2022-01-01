Go
Toast

Craft Street Kitchen

"CRAFTED FOR YOU From the day we welcomed our first guests, we’ve surprised them with unexpected flavors, fresh ingredients, original recipes and uncommon hospitality that go well beyond expectations. That’s why our menu has been curated to complement our FAVORITE LOCAL AND NATIONAL BEERS, AND SMALL BATCH LIQUOR for an experience that sets the standard for what a restaurant should be."

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

3153 curlew rd • $$

Avg 4.9 (1955 reviews)

Popular Items

Short Rib Sweet Potato Tots$13.00
Thai Chili Braised Short Rib, Sweet Potato Tots, Green Onion, Red Peppers, Garlic Aioli
Not Your Mamas Meatloaf$15.00
Bourbon Demi , Honey Butter Carrots , Roasted Garlic Mash
Smoke Kissed Salmon$19.00
Maple Bourbon Glazed, Honey Butter Carrots, Farmers Rice
Sticky Ale Wings$13.50
Agave, Ale, Sriracha, Soy, Citrus
Buffalo Chicken$13.00
Crafty Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Blue Cheese
Pasta La Vista$16.00
House Brined Chicken Breast, Charred Scallion Cream, Casarecce Pasta, Grilled Asparagus, Baby Kale, Sun Dried Tomato Pesto, Parmesan
Buffalo Cauliflower$9.50
Scratch-Made Hot Sauce, Celery, House Bleu Dressing (Served with the buffalo sauce on the side for take out)
T.B.M.$9.50
Roasted Tomato + Fresh Basil + Roasted Garlic Olive Oil + Fresh Mozzarella (add balsamic glaze +.50)
Southwest$12.00
BBQ’d Chicken, Pepperjack Cheese, Avocado, Corn Relish, Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Cilantro Crema
Craft Burger$10.50
Humanely Raised, Antibiotic And Hormone, Free Prime Beef, Local Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Brioche Bun
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3153 curlew rd

Oldsmar FL

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shaker & Peel

No reviews yet

Contact Free Curbside
UnCommon Hospitality
Delicious Food!

FISH BOWL KITCHEN rebuilding

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fish Bowl Kitchen

No reviews yet

Poke Sushi Bowls, Acai Fruit Bowls, Boba Teas, Daily Specials & Much, Much More!

Salt Rock Tavern

No reviews yet

Contemporary Modern Cuisine featuring Fresh Seafood, Burgers and Flatbreads, Handcrafted Cocktails and 37 Craft Beers on Tap. We offer Happy Hour, Early Birds discounted pricing. Come in and enjoy! We look forward to seeing you soon.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston