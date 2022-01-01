Go
Craft Street Kitchen - Trinity

Come in and enjoy!

3216 Little Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Not Your Mamas Meatloaf$13.95
Bourbon Demi , Honey Butter Carrots , Roasted Garlic Mash
Southwest$10.95
BBQ’d Chicken, Pepperjack Cheese, Avocado, Corn Relish, Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Cilantro Crema
Buffalo Chicken$10.95
Crafty Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Blue Cheese
PRE-PAY EASTER DINNER$49.95
MAPLE BOURBON GLAZED HAM, BAKED MAC AND CHEESE, HERB ROASTED POTATOES, GARLIC GREEN BEANS, DINNER ROLLS (FEEDS 4)
T.B.M.$7.95
Roasted Tomato + Fresh Basil + Roasted Garlic Olive Oil + Fresh Mozzarella
Buffalo Cauliflower$8.95
Scratch-Made Hot Sauce, Celery, House Bleu Dressing
Shorty's Rebel Burger$12.95
All Natural Prime Beef Burger + Braised Short Rib + Smoken Gouda + Fried Pickles + Onion Ring + Arugula + Garlic Aioli
The Red Rooster$11.95
Blackened Chicken, Swiss, Bacon, Tomato, Arugula, Herb Mayo
Sticky Ale Wings$10.95
Agave, Ale, Sriracha, Soy, Citrus
Craft Burger$8.95
Humanely Raised, Antibiotic And Hormone, Free Prime Beef, Local Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Brioche Bun
Location

Trinity FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
