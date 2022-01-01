Go
Craft Street Kitchen

"CRAFTED FOR YOU From the day we welcomed our first guests, we’ve surprised them with unexpected flavors, fresh ingredients, original recipes and uncommon hospitality that go well beyond expectations. That’s why our menu has been curated to complement our FAVORITE LOCAL AND NATIONAL BEERS, AND SMALL BATCH LIQUOR for an experience that sets the standard for what a restaurant should be."

3216 little rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Buffalo Cauliflower$9.50
Scratch-Made Hot Sauce, Celery, House Bleu Cheese Dressing (served with buffalo sauce on the side for take out)
Craft Burger$10.50
Humanely Raised, Antibiotic and Hormone Free Prime Beef, Local Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Brioche Bun
T.B.M.$9.50
Roasted Tomato, Fresh Basil, Roasted Garlic Oil, Fresh Mozz
Ale Wings$13.50
Agave, Ale, Sriracha, Soy, Citrus
Short Rib Tots$13.00
Thai Chili Braised Short Rib, Sweet Potato Tots, Garlic Aioli, Green Onion, Red Pepper
Buffalo Chicken$13.00
Crafty Buffalo Sauce, Crispy Chicken, Fresh Mozz, Bleu Cheese
Steak Mac + Cheese$16.00
Beef Tips, Cigar City Maduro Brown Ale, Bleu Cheese, Cavatappi, Onions, Wild Mushrooms, Parmesan Crust
Smoke Kissed Salmon$19.00
Maple Bourbon Glaze, Truffled Green Beans, Farmers Rice
Not Your Mamas Meatloaf$15.00
Bourbon Demi, Honey Butter Carrots, Garlic Smashed Potato, Fried Onions
Southwest$12.00
BBQ'd Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Corn Relish, Pico De Gallo, Black Beans, Cilantro, Chipotle Crema
Location

3216 little rd

Trinity FL

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
