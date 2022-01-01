Craft & Vine
Augusta’s favorite spot for craft cocktails and small plates. Happy Hour twice each night!
PIZZA • TAPAS
1204 Broad • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1204 Broad
Augusta GA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
