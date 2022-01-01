Go
Toast

Craft836 Canteen

Slow Food Faster. Upbeat casual. Crafted food prepared fresh and quick. Dine in, Takeout and Delivery. Full service bar, crafted fresh cocktails, crafted beers.

836 Coffeen Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ribeye Steak Sandwich$11.00
Grilled Steak, provolone, mushrooms, onions, house foccacia
Pick 2 for $20 (No Duplicates)$20.00
Pick 2 Different $11.00 items from the shareables and specialty pizza menu. (No Duplicates)
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Chicken, grllled or fried, topped with provolone, house foccacia. Choice of dipping sauce.
Craig's Buffalo Chicken Pizza$11.00
Parmesan romano sauce, buffalo sauce, shredded blend, sriracha ranch drizzle, crushed red
The Walkaway Pizza$11.00
Creamy jack daniels base, shredded blend, chicken, house spice
Pick 2 for $14 (No Duplicates)$14.00
Pick 2 different Shareable items for $14 (No Duplicates)
Crafted By You$11.00
Craft Your Own Pizza. Be creative!
House Salad$8.00
Field greens, marinated mozzarella pearls,
shaved red onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers,
crispy prosciutto with house herb vinaigrette
Garlic Parmesan Fries$8.00
House fries, tossed in garlic butter and parmesan, served with aioli.
House Made Chicken Tenders and Fries$11.00
Half pound of house made chicken tenders served with fries and BBQ or honey hot dipping sauce
See full menu

Location

836 Coffeen Street

Watertown NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Garland City Beer Works

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SHORTYS PLACE

No reviews yet

50's themed diner serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and smiles all day long

Empire Square

No reviews yet

Southern Fusion Food
Bourbon & Prohibition style cocktails

Spokes Craft Beer and Tapas

No reviews yet

SPOKES offers a modern twist on the bar scene with a large variety of quality beers and wines and flavorful food made fresh with creativity.
Our menu offers a variety of plates to share. This is an opportunity to share or have a drink but not fill up on food. A great alternative to a traditional meal.
The beer selection is exceptional with "99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall" (catchy eh? ) and 10+ seasonal beers on tap .

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston