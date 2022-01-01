Go
Toast

Craft & Commerce

Providing shelter from the storm since 2008.

HAMBURGERS

675 W Beech St • $$

Avg 4.7 (937 reviews)

Popular Items

HH C&C Slider$3.99
Mac & Cheese$9.99
American Cheese. Cream. More Cheese
Eastern Prospector$11.00
Craft-Fil-A Slider$4.99
C&C Burger$13.99
Onion Confit. White Cheddar. Secret Sauce. Kosher Dill. Brioche Bun.
50/50 Mashed Potato$4.99
Chicken Gravy. Extra Butter & Cream.
Brussels Sprouts$9.99
Slow-Poached Egg. Bacon. Kimchi Vinaigrette.
Jack In The Crack Taco$4.99
Soyrizo. Pepper Jack Cheese. Special Taco Sauce.
CFC Bucket 4 PC$15.00
Crispy Chicken. Secret Spices.
HH Craft Fil A Slider$3.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

675 W Beech St

San Diego CA

Sunday9:45 am - 11:00 pm
Monday2:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday2:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday2:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:45 am - 11:00 pm
