Crafted by Hand Cafe

167 Orange St.

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese - cup$4.75
elbow pasta shallots, garlic & a 6 cheese blend
Tater Tots$4.75
Chicken Noodle$4.95
Penne pasta, vegetables, chicken & chicken broth
The Cutlet Sub$9.95
Chicken Cutlet, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard
Breakfast Burrito$9.95
Scrambled egg, Home Fries, Jack and cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla, choice of meat
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$12.50
Shallot chutney, chimichurri aioli, cheddar cheese on garlic sourdough
Gorgonzola Salad$11.95
Baby Spinach, crispy shallots, gorgonzola, dried cranberries, cucumber, carrots, balsamic vinaigrette
Bacon egg and cheese on a hard roll$5.25
canned soda$1.40
coke, diet coke, coke zero, sprite, gingerale
Truffle Grilled Cheese$10.95
Garlic mushrooms, fontina & Gruyere cheese, Truffle cream cheese on sourdough
New Haven CT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
