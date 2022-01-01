Go
Toast

Crafters Pizza and Drafthouse

Explore the World, one Pizza at a Time!

2430 E 146th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

12" CYO$11.99
12" Pizza with Classic Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
6 Soft Pretzels$10.99
6 Soft Pretzel Breadsticks served with Beer Cheese Queso and Local Mustard
Wing Plate$14.99
10 Dry Rub Wings. Served with 1 Dipping Sauce, Celery, Carrots, and Housemade Chips.
8" CYO$6.99
8" Pizza with Classic Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
3 Cheese Bread$8.99
12 inch Pizza Crust Covered in Garlic Olive Oil, Asiago, Mozzarella, and Romano. Served with Marinara.
Boneless Plate$14.99
10 Boneless Wings Tossed in your Choice of Sauce. Served with 1 Dipping Sauce, Celery, and Carrots. Served with Housemade Chips.
14" CYO$13.99
14" Pizza with Classic Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
3 Soft Pretzels$7.99
3 Soft Pretzel Breadsticks Served with Beer Cheese Queso
8" KIDS Cheese$4.99
Breadsticks$9.99
8 Breadsticks Glazed with Garlic Butter. Served with Beer Cheese Queso.
See full menu

Location

2430 E 146th Street

Carmel IN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kizuki - Indiana

No reviews yet

Authentic Japanese Ramen & Izakaya

Greenleaf Juice

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe Patachou

No reviews yet

Cafe Patachou Clay Terrace is open for limited inside dining, patio service, to go orders and online curbside carryout from 8am - 3pm Monday through Sunday.

Prodigy Burger Bar

No reviews yet

We are here at prodigy celebrate those greats of the past and present. We exemplify that through naming our signature dishes after a different prodigy. We invite you to enjoy our scratch kitchen, as it was your own. Thank you for supporting local.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston