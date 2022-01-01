Crafthouse Gastropub
The goal of the The Crafthouse Gastropub is to provide the community with a unique and creative dining experience by using high quality food, beer, wine, and spirits. This exclusive experience is achieved by our upbeat and efficient staff and the use of fresh local ingredients to create our one of a kind, made from scratch dishes.
Popular Items
Location
3131 34th St
Lubbock TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
