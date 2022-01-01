Go
The goal of the The Crafthouse Gastropub is to provide the community with a unique and creative dining experience by using high quality food, beer, wine, and spirits. This exclusive experience is achieved by our upbeat and efficient staff and the use of fresh local ingredients to create our one of a kind, made from scratch dishes.

3131 34th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Twice Fried Fries$3.00
*house ketchup & mayo be purchased for an additional charge*
vegan
Crispy Fried Broccoli$7.00
vegetarian/gluten free - served w/ side ranch
Chopped Lettuce Salad$4.00
Jenn's Tomato Soup
fresh mozzarella, garlic oil, torn basil (vegan without mozzarella)
All American Burger$9.00
*Price includes entree only. Sides may be added for an additional charge.*
6.5 oz akaushi beef patty, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion, house pickles, american cheese, house ketchup
Poblano Cheesesteak$10.00
shaved new york strip, roasted poblanos, sauteed onions, mexican cheese blend, garlic ranch
Donut$3.00
Kale Salad
kale & spring mix, grilled apples craisins, pistachios, peppered goat cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette
Location

Lubbock TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
