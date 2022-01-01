Go
Toast

Crafthouse

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafthouse • $$

Avg 4 (707 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$9.99
Bavarian Pretzel$11.99
giant bavarian pretzel
add house-made beer cheese
Cowboy Burger$16.99
beef patty • jalapeno bacon • pepper jack cheese • hot honey bbq fried onion straws
Crafthouse Boneless Wings$15.99
crafthouse dry rub • lemon pepper dry rub • cajun dry rub • sriracha honey • teriyaki • spicy ranch
hot-honey bbq • spicy bleu cheese • buffalo 🔥 after-burner 🔥🔥 - served with celery • bleu cheese or ranch
Craft Your Own Burger$13.99
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
Classic Grilled Cheese$9.99
Side Fries$4.00
Philly Cheesesteak$16.99
grilled steak • cheese • onions & peppers• hoagie bun
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.99
fried chicken • lettuce • tomatoes • ranch • buffalo sauce sun-dried tomato tortilla
Crafthouse Chicken Sandwich$15.99
grilled chicken breast • bacon • swiss cheese lettuce • tomato • chipotle mayo
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

Crafthouse

Fairfax VA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

&pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crafthouse

No reviews yet

Eat Local - Drink Local - Support Local

Breakers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0305

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston