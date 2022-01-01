Go
Craft Pies Pizza Company

Unforgettable pizza, served fresh and fast!

PIZZA

300 W Main St • $

Avg 4.6 (93 reviews)

Popular Items

CYO 11.5 In Thin Crust$9.75
Caribbean BBQ
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, canadian bacon, red onion, pineapple. After oven fresh cilantro and BBQ drizzle
Buffalo Madness
Wing Sauce, Mozzarella, chicken Buffalo Mozzarella. After oven Sriracha and Ranch Drizzle
Fiery Carnivore
Spicy red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausage, fresh jalapenos finished with sriracha drizzle
Alfredo Heaven
white sauce, mozzarella, chopped garlic, chicken, bacon after oven arugula and balsamic drizzle
Green Monster
Basil Pesto, Mozzarella ,Chicken, Bell Pepper, Chopped Garlic. After Oven Arugula and Balsamic Drizzle
CYO 10 In Gluten Free$12.75
CYO Mini 7"$7.45
Fountain Drink$2.75
Craft Cheese
Red Sauce and Mozzarella Parmesan
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

300 W Main St

Durant OK

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
