Craft Pita
At Craft Pita we share culture through food. We are committed to serving True Mediterranean, that means sourcing from local bakers, farmers, and ranchers.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
1920 Fountain View Dr. • $$
1920 Fountain View Dr.
Houston TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
