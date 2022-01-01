Go
At Craft Pita we share culture through food. We are committed to serving True Mediterranean, that means sourcing from local bakers, farmers, and ranchers.

SALADS • SANDWICHES

1920 Fountain View Dr. • $$

Avg 4.8 (1642 reviews)

Popular Items

Lebanese Tacos$11.95
x3 tacos filled with shawarma rotisserie chicken, garlic aioli, pickles, and fries. Served with rice pilaf and hot sauce.
Falafel Bowl$10.50
chickpea fritter, tahini sauce, tabouleh, pickled turnips, red cabbage, mint, parsley.
Veggie Bowl$10.50
lentils, hummus, tabouleh, red cabbage, pickled turnips, parsley
Beef Pita$12.50
ground beef kafta patties, spicy garlic aoli, roasted potatoes, red cabbage, tomatoes, pickles, lettuce, parsley
Beef Bowl$13.00
ground beef kafta patties, cucumber yogurt, tabouleh, pickled turnips, red cabbage, parsley, mint, red onion
Hummus$7.50
olive oil, pine nuts, aleppo pepper, chickpeas, parsley. (Vegan)(GF)(Contains Nuts)
Roasted Cauliflower$5.50
lemon rind, roasted almonds, thyme, and tahini sauce (V)(GF)(Contains Nuts)
Chicken Bowl$12.00
shredded rotisserie chicken, garlic aioli, roasted almonds, tabouleh, red cabbage, parsley. (Contains Nuts)
Chicken Pita$10.50
shredded rotisserie chicken, garlic aoli, roasted potatoes, red cabbage, tomatoes, pickles, lettuce, parsley
Fries$3.95
Tossed in zataar and Mediterranean sea salt, and served with garlic aioli. (V)(GF)
1920 Fountain View Dr.

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
