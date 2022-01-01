Crafts & Vines
Wine and Craft Beer Bar, Bottle Shop, and Restaurant
642 Main St. • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
642 Main St.
Covington KY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
paddys
Come in and enjoy!
Bouquet Restaurant
Bouquet Restaurant is an upscale farm-to-table bistro opened in 2007 by Stephen Williams. As one of the first restaurants in the area to embrace local and sustainable farming as a cornerstone of its mission, Bouquet’s menu is constantly evolving to utilize the best products from over fifty farmers and purveyors. In addition to an eclectic and ever-changing offering of small plates, entrees, and desserts, Bouquet has become known for their extensive bourbon collection.
Larry's
Come in and enjoy!
Frida 602
Come in and enjoy!