Craft's on Church St.

49 Church St

Birmingham, AL 35213

Popular Items

Ranch Sauce Cup$0.50
Chicken Finger Basket
Crunchy Kale$6.75
Kale, parmesan, almonds, cracklings, and tossed in house made lemon Dijon vinaigrette.
The Hot Dot Sandwich$9.50
Hot fried chicken breast, pickles, and ranch. Served with one side!
Lean Chicken Bowl$10.95
Shaved Brussels sprouts, or slaw, topped with a roasted chicken breast, cucumbers, and tomatoes.
White Lightning Sauce Cup$0.50
Chicken Bites Plate$10.50
All white meat, 7 bites total. Severed with a biscuit!
Twisted Caesar$6.75
Romaine/iceberg lettuce blended with grape tomatoes, parmesan, cracklings, and house made white lightning dressing.
Chicken Bites (Kids)$7.50
3 bites total. Served with a side and kids drink - for children only, please!
Chopped Salad$6.75
Romaine/ iceberg lettuce blend topped with roasted corn, sliced radishes, grape tomatoes, bacon, and house made lightning dressing.
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm

49 Church St, Birmingham AL 35213

Nearby restaurants

La Paz Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

La Paz, voted Birmingham's Best Mexican Meal, serves Birmingham, Alabama Mexican food for dine in, carry out, or catering. La Paz has been located in the heart of Mountain Brook for nearly 28 Years. Offering the best tacos, burritos & cheese dip.

Urban Cookhouse - Crestline

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Slim’s Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Neighborhood pizzeria serving cold beer, good wines, and classic cocktails.

Juniper

No reviews yet

Juniper is nestled in Birmingham's beautiful Forest Park neighborhood and features an inventive cocktail list paired with delightful shared plates in a whimsical setting.

