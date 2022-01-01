Go
Toast

Marston's - Pasadena

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

151 E WALNUT ST • $$

Avg 4.4 (1076 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

151 E WALNUT ST

PASADENA CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cafe Santorini

No reviews yet

In the heart of Old Town Pasadena, Cafe Santorini is the spot. Featuring fresh Mediterranean cuisine, eclectic wine list and a full bar. All in a quaint upper level dining room and charming patio where Santorini Sky's the Limit. Cafe Santorini is the ideal destination for family as well as business gatherings.

Tacos 1986 Pasadena

No reviews yet

The Best Tacos in LA!

Intelligentsia Coffee

No reviews yet

Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.

The Blind Donkey Pasadena

No reviews yet

Whiskey. Other things too.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston