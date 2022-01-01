Go
Craft Social

1846 Front St. Suite G

Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Popular Items

Traditional Pepperoni$10.00
Rosemary Fries$5.00
Pulled Brisket Slider$12.00
Pulled smoked brisket with slaw, bourbon caramelized onions, topped with Applewood smoked blue cheese.
Served with house made chips
Cubano$12.00
Pulled smoke bacon, ham, swiss, mustard & pickle.
Served with house made chips
Stuffed Banana Peppers$8.00
Pecorino romano, housemade suasage
Smoked Mac N Cheese$10.00
White Cheddar and Smoked Gouda Shells Served topped with Crispy Bacon and Scallions
All hours

Sunday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm

1846 Front St. Suite G, Cuyahoga Falls OH 44221

