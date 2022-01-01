Go
CraftWorx Taproom

60 taps of self pour, featuring local craft beers, ciders, seltzers and even cocktails. Delicious food including traditional smoked BBQ, burgers, flatbreads and more. Live music on weekends.

5615 Wellington Road Suite 101

Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.00
Farm raised pork, slow smoked and hand pulled.
5615 Wellington Road Suite 101

Gainesville VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
