Crafty Cow

Come in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

153 E Wisconsin Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (1780 reviews)

Popular Items

TATER TOTS$8.00
SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRIES$9.00
TRUE GRIT$16.00
Stuffed: White Cheddar
Topped: White Cheddar, Bacon,
Battered Onion, Jalapeños, BBQ
PLAIN BURGER$10.50
Brisket, Sirloin, & Chuck Burger
DIRTIEST SWISS$15.00
Stuffed: Swiss
Topped: Soy Glazed Mushrooms, Parmesan & Herb Aioli, Caramelized Onion
CLASSIC COW$14.50
Two Brisket Smash Burgers, American Cheese, Lettuce,
Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Special Sauce
CHEESE CURDS$13.00
Beer Battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds
Served with ranch dressing
FRIED ONION BUTTER BURGER$15.00
Two Brisket Smash Burgers, American Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Bone Marrow Butter
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

153 E Wisconsin Ave

Oconomowoc WI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
