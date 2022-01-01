Crafty's Coffee

Go
A unique place to hang out and enjoy cakes, cookies, scones, and treats made from scratch. Handcrafted drinks make your day better! Also serving paninis and soup in rosemary bread bowls for lunch. Gluten free options available every day. In a hurry? Call for availability or for curbside pickup.

102 West Main Street

Popular Items

Smoothies
Blended fruit and ice
Bruegger's Bagels
The EMT$8.95
Sliced Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado and Mayonnaise. Served on a panini pressed Ciabatta Hoagie.
Refresher
Lightly sweetened and lightly caffeinated
Scone$2.65
Latte
Espresso, milk, and optional flavor
Macchiato
Caramel drizzle and espresso float over flavored milk
Hot Cocoa
Ghiradelli chocolate sauce and steamed milk
Cold Brewed Coffee
Featuring Friedrich's cold brew blend
Mocha
Espresso, Ghirardelli sauce, and milk
Location

102 West Main Street

Panora IA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
